Cayman Now: Sunrise Adult Training Centre

June 11, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Stephanie Rattan, Instructor/Lion King Director, Mercedes Reyes, actor/playing the part of Timone and Giselle Smith, playing the part of Nala to talk about the 6th annual Spring Concert: The Lion King.  

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

