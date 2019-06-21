Cinema employee organises fundraiser for four-year-old with Leukemia

One cinema employee is organising a fundraiser for a family she hardly even knows.

Rochelle Russell told Cayman 27 her daughter goes to school with four-year-old Martisah Sinclair, who has been diagnosed with Leukemia and is receiving treatment overseas.

The cinema is hosting a special screening of Toy Story 4 to help.

“I felt like I had to do something because it could’ve been my child, so that’s why I planned this fundraiser,” said Ms. Russell. “All of the money, anything donated, and from all of ticket sales, will be going towards her accommodation.”

The Cancer Registry told Cayman 27 only a handful of childhood Leukemia cases have been reported in Cayman.

The fundraiser is Saturday (23 June) at 1p.m. at the Camana Bay cinemas.

