Governor Roper addresses verification concerns

June 20, 2019
Andrel Harris
H.E. Governor Martin Roper says Cabinet is not involved in the process to verify signatures on a petition to trigger a referendum on the proposed port project.

The group behind the petition, Cruise Port Referendum Cayman, sent a letter on Wednesday (19 June) to the Governor questioning Cabinet’s involvement and saying the integrity of the process to verify signatures had been compromised.
Opposition members issued a statement voicing similar concerns.

In a statment issued Thursday (20 June), Governor Roper said, “I can assure everyone that Cabinet has no role whatsoever in the verification process, which remains the sole responsibility of Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell, who reports to me and in whom I have full confidence.”

CPR Cayman hopes to trigger Cayman’s first people’s initiated referendum to gauge public opinion on the contentious port project.

Cayman 27 contacted the official Opposition. They declined to comment at this time.



Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

