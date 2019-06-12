Football: Cavalier Football Club crowned Youth Cup champions

An all Jamaican match up saw Cavalier Football Club top Mount Pleasant Academy 2-0 Saturday (8 June) in the finale of the Cayman Islands Under-15 Youth Cup held at the Ed Bush Stadium.

After defeating Honduran club C.D. Victoria 2-0 to advance as the Group B runner up Thursday (6 June), the Jamaicans upset the defending Under-15 champions D.C. United 2-0 Friday to advance to the championships game.

Advancing as the top team out of Group B, Mount Pleasant Academy knocked off Group A runner up Cuba 1-0 Friday (7 June) to advance to Saturday’s finale.

In the championship game, Cavalier opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a goal from Christopher Ainsworth. Omario Henry would add a second in the 44th minute to seal the 2-0 victory for the Jamaicans.

“It’s a great feeling coming back to this tournament to win,” said Head Coach Everdean Scarlett. “Before we assembled these guys, we had a target to play five games. We went to Cayman Brac, we fell short in one, but the guys stepped up to the task the game tonight. We came up with a game plan knowing they were good passing team. Once we didn’t allow them to play we knew we were going to be champions.”

Cavalier’s Xavier Codling was named tournament’s Most Valuable Player of the tournament. He told the event’s website via video “we came out and did everything we could, and we did our best.”

Lead by the tournament’s top scorer Edwin Henriquez, third place went to D.C. United following a 3-0 win over Cuba. Henriquez finished the tournament with six goals including a hat trick versus Portmore United in the final game of the group stage.

“It was a great experience for me,” Henriquez told organizers. “It was my third overseas tournament, and I always learn something. I was happy to put on a show for the fans. It was unlucky we lost, last year we won the tournament, and unfortunately we couldn’t do the same this year, so we wanted to finish as high as we could which was third.

