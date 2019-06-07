Football: D.C. United stay undefeated at Under-15 Youth Cup

American standouts D.C. United imposed their will once again Wednesday (5 June) all but eliminating the Cayman Islands national boys squad from advancing in the Under-15 Youth Cup held at the Ed Bush Stadium in Grand Cayman.

After edging Cuba 2-1 Tuesday (4 June) in a 2018 finals rematch, D.C. United’s Sebastian Richardson opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Edwin Henriquez would add his second of the tournament in the 60th minute en route to a 2-0 win.

“We were very unlucky not to finish one of our chances that was created,” Assistant Head Coach Garth Anderson told Cayman 27. “Overall, it was a good game.”

Cayman will play its final game of the tournament Thursday (6 June) versus Cuba’s Under-15 national team at 6:30 p.m. In the second game of the night, Cuba and Jamaica’s Portmore United played to a goalless draw. Portmore will play D.C. United at 8:00 p.m. The Americans have automatically advanced to Friday’s (7 June) winner semifinal in West Bay starting at 6:30 p.m. The Group A runner up will be decided between Portmore and Cuba as the Jamaicans have a record of 1-1-0 scoring one goal earning three points, while Cuba has scored two goals and one point with a record of 0-1-1.

In Group B, Jamaica’s Mount Pleasant Academy automatically advanced to the semifinals after earning their second straight win totally six points Wednesday defeating Hondurans C.D. Victoria 1-0. Fellow Jamaicans Cavalier S.C. bounced back from a day one loss to claim their first in a 2-1 win over the winless Tobago All-Stars.

Cavalier and C.D Victoria will play to advance as the Group B runner up Thursday in Cayman Brac starting at 6:30 p.m., while Mt. Pleasant and the Tobagonians will follow at 8:00 p.m with no knockout implications.

View the entire schedule here.

