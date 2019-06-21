National Ball Hockey notches key win versus Haiti in medal round

The Cayman Islands National Ball Hockey team continued to carve a path towards the B-Pool gold medal game Thursday (20 June) winning 6-1 over Haiti at the 2019 World Ball Hockey Championships in Kosice, Slovakia.

After an early Haiti goal, Cayman drew even in the first, thanks to a goal by Dennis Passchier. Cayman opened up a two-goal lead thanks to a howitzer from the point from Captain Eric Armstrong and second from Passchier. In third, Cayman blew the gates open with a second from Armstrong, along with goals from Scott Elliott and Kalle Selin.

Goaltender Derek Spence notched 18 saves and one assist in the pipes en route to victory.

“It was a real big game for us,” said Spence. “They are a real strong team. We had a little penalty trouble early, but luckily our penalty killed those off. We got a few in the net, and they got a little discouraged. We dominated from start to finish. It made my job easy. ”

This is the first time Cayman has beaten the Haitians in its eight trips to the World Championships.

Cayman will now play the United Kingdom tomorrow (21 June) in the final game of the B-Pool medal round. With two wins in hand versus both Hong Kong and Haiti, Cayman is destined to be one of two nations among the four to vie for the gold medal in Saturday’s (22 June) B-Pool finale. The bottom two countries will play for the B-Pool bronze .

