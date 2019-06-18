National Ball Hockey wins OT thriller to stay undefeated at World Championships

The Cayman Islands National Ball Hockey Team defeated Bermuda 5-4 in overtime on day three Sunday (16 June) of the 2019 World Ball Hockey Championships in Kosice, Slovakia.

After trailing 3-0 to end the first period, Cayman’s Scott Elliott would score the tying goal in the third with seconds to go to make it 4-4 and force overtime.

In OT, Elliott would pot the winner to give Cayman the win.

“What a game,” said Elliott. “We got out to a rough start there, but one goal and we just got rolling. Shout out to the penalty kill, we kept the wheels rolling. That’s Cayman Hockey, we don’t give up. Overtime was intense, but kept rolling.” With the win, Cayman (3-0) stays undefeated after three days of competition, tied atop the ‘Q Group’ with seven points.

Cayman opened the tournament with a 3-0 win versus Hong Kong Friday (14 June), and followed with a 3-2 win over Lebanon Saturday. The team will return to play Tuesday (18 June) in their final round robin game versus Armenia before the play-in qualifiers and medal rounds begin Wednesday (19 June). This is the eighth appearance for the Cayman Islands at the World Ball Hockey Championships, winning an all-time best silver of the B-Pool finals in 2015. View all the results here.

(Photo: Kosice2019.com)

