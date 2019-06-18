Total Soccer youth footballers returns from Netherlands on a high

After competing in the Rood-Wit Tournament in St. Willebrord, Netherlands 26 May – 3 June, youth footballers representing Total Soccer Cayman’s Under-10s and Under-11s returned with a heightened level of confidence.

Sharing the pitch with top-level European academies such as Juventus, F.C. Benfica and Tottenham Hotspur, we speak with Head Coach Peter Reijn on the takeaways from this unique opportunity.

The Under-10s finished 3-2-6, while the Under-11s finished 5-0-4.

Also joining us is Christoph ‘C-Royal’ Durrant who netted an early penalty to help the U10s defeat Liverpool Football Club 1-0 on the final day of play.

