Swimming: Eleven slated for 2019 CCCAN Championships

The Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) announced Wednesday (19 June) a team of eleven swimmers will represent the Cayman Islands at the Central American and Caribbean Swimming (CCCAN) Championships held 28 June to 2 July at the Barbados Aquatics Center in Wildey, Christ Church.

The team includes Will Sellars (SMS), Corey Frederick-Westerborg (SSC), Kaitlyn Sullivan (SMS),

Stephanie Royston (SSC), Harper Barrowman (SMS), Stefano Bonati (CBAC), Sarah Jackson (SSC), Alex Dakers (SSC) Lauren Hew (FSU), Zachary Moore (SSC) and Jake Bailey (SSC).

Age groups include Boys and Girls divisions of 11-12, 13-14, 15-17 and 18 & over. Cayman’s swimmers range from 12 to 18 years old.

“The swimmers are excited and it looks like it is going to be a fast meet,” Technical Director Bailey Weathers said in a press release. “There will be 493 swimmers from 28 countries in the pool, and 81 swimmers from 13 countries in open water”.

Last year, Team Cayman won 14 medals at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships, highlighted by a brilliant performance from 12-year old Jillian Crooks who won a Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) record nine individuals medals.

“Cayman has become a competitive force and a challenger to much bigger teams from bigger islands. With number one seeding in some races and podium position seeding in several others, Team Cayman is ready”, said CIASA PR Director Stephen Broadbelt in a press release.

Notes:

Twenty eight countries will be represented at the swimming championships, including Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba,Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, México, Nicaragua, Panamá, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vicente and Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks

and Caicos and the US Virgin Islands.

(Back row, left to right – CBAC Coach Kirk Ermels, SMS Coach Darren Mew, Will Sellars, Corey Frederick-Westerborg, Kaitlyn Sullivan, Stephanie Royston, SMS Manager Terri Barrowman; Front row, left to right – Harper Barrowman, Stefano Bonati, Sarah Jackson, Alex Dakers)

