Athletics: McKenzie gold tops NACAC Age Championships

July 30, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Under-13 pentathlete Aimee McKenzie led the way for five amateur track and field athletes representing the Cayman Islands at the North American Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) Under-13 and Under -15 Championships held 26-27 July at the Estadio Jorge “Magico” Gonzalez in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The Mustang Track Club standout leaped to a person best in the high jump clearing 1.43-metres to win gold in the event, placing 24th overall.

Also competing in the Under-13 Boys Pentathlon was both Anthony Chin Jr. and Michael Michelin. Chin Jr. leaped to a personal best in the long jump clearing 4.80-metres to place fifth overall in the event and 16th overall.

Michelin won heat two of the Under-13 1,000 metres in a time of 3:16.39 to finish 15th overall.

Competing in the Under-15 Heptathlon was Falcons Athletics Bradley Erksine Jr. won both silver in the shot put clearing 13.50-metres, and bronze in the men’s 80-metres with a time of 9.43 to place tenth overall.

Also competing in the Under-15 Heptathlon was Deneisha Taylor who set a new personal best in the high jump clearing 1.20-metres to finish 25th overall.

Medals were awarded to athletes who finished first through eighth.

View the results here.

