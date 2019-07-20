Basketball: Port Arthur U19s undefeated at ‘Cayman Basketball Festival’

Guard Isaac Jackson scored 39 points, shooting 6 for 12 from three-point while grabbing 14 rebounds as the Port Arthur, Texas trounced Bermuda 78-57 on day two of the inaugural Under-18 ‘Cayman Basketball Festival’ held at the John Gray High School Gymnasium.

Jamarion Brown added a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while captain Michael Hogg Jr. scored 10 points and four rebounds. Port Arthur led 36-17 at the half and cruised to victory maintaining a double-digit margin throughout the second.

“We started out pretty slow, but then we got together in the second quarter, guys turned it up a bit and we started separated the score in the game,” said Head Coach Michael Hogg Sr. “The talent level is ok, it’s not what we are used to in Texas but it’s ok. We set goals among ourselves, continue to play hard and get better.”

Port Arthur opened the tournament Monday (15 July) evening with a 74-64 win over the Cayman Islands national team.

“Cayman shocked us,” said Hogg Sr. “They played hard, and aggressive. It was a good game.”

Also on Monday, Port Arthur’s Under-18 Girls team was defeated 59-48.

Here is a look at the remaining games in the ‘Cayman Basketball Festival’:

19 July

5:30 p.m.

U18 Girls

Cayman v Port Arthur

8:00 p.m.

U18 Boys

Cayman v Bermuda

20 July

10:00 a.m.

U18 Boys

Port Arthur v Bermuda

5:30 p.m.

U18 Girls

Cayman v Port Arthur

8:00 p.m.

U18 Boys

Cayman v Port Arthur

