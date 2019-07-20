Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Basketball: Port Arthur U19s undefeated at ‘Cayman Basketball Festival’

July 19, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Guard Isaac Jackson scored 39 points, shooting 6 for 12 from three-point while grabbing 14 rebounds as the Port Arthur, Texas trounced Bermuda 78-57 on day two of the inaugural Under-18 ‘Cayman Basketball Festival’ held at the John Gray High School Gymnasium.

Jamarion Brown added a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while captain Michael Hogg Jr. scored 10 points and four rebounds. Port Arthur led 36-17 at the half and cruised to victory maintaining a double-digit margin throughout the second.

“We started out pretty slow, but then we got together in the second quarter, guys turned it up a bit and we started separated the score in the game,” said Head Coach Michael Hogg Sr. “The talent level is ok, it’s not what we are used to in Texas but it’s ok. We set goals among ourselves, continue to play hard and get better.”

Port Arthur opened the tournament Monday (15 July) evening with a 74-64 win over the Cayman Islands national team.

“Cayman shocked us,” said Hogg Sr. “They played hard, and aggressive. It was a good game.”

Also on Monday, Port Arthur’s Under-18 Girls team was defeated 59-48.

Here is a look at the remaining games in the ‘Cayman Basketball Festival’:

19 July
 
5:30 p.m.
U18 Girls
Cayman v Port Arthur
 
8:00 p.m.
U18 Boys
Cayman v Bermuda
 
20 July
10:00 a.m.
U18 Boys
Port Arthur v Bermuda
 
5:30 p.m.
U18 Girls
Cayman v Port Arthur
 
8:00 p.m.
U18 Boys
Cayman v Port Arthur
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
%d bloggers like this: