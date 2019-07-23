Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Basketball: Cayman U18 Boys edge tournament winner Port Arthur in festival finale

July 22, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Big man Joshua O’Garro stuffed the stat sheet scoring 29 points while notching 16 rebounds, nine assists, and eight steals as the Cayman Islands National Under-18s defeated Port Arthur, Texas 89-81 in the finale of the inaugural Under-18 Cayman Basketball Festival held Saturday (20 July) at the John Gray Gymnasium.

This was the first loss for Port Arthur in the four game tournament that featured Under-18s from Cayman, Port Arthur and Bermuda. Captain Michael Hogg scored 26 points while grabbing seven rebounds, while the tournament Most Valuable Male Player Isaac Jackson Jr. scored 22 points while grabbing 11 rebounds.

“I thought we did a good job of making adjustments,” said Head Coach Duran Whittaker. “I think they had more strength than us, so we had to fix up a couple of things from the first game like boxing out.”

After losing point guard Kai Robinson to a leg injury on day one, Whittaker says guard Joanki Espinal filled in admirably, scoring a tournament-best 25 points in the win.

“We played really well when Kai went out. All in all, I thought we did a good job clogging the lane. For the tournament, if we forced them to be a jump shooting team, we had a better chance. We needed one more person to step up and Joanki did a tremendous job.”

Earlier in the day, Port Arthur handed Bermuda their fourth consecutive loss in a 106-70.

Prior to the Boys finale, Port Arthur Under-18 Girls completed a sweep of the two-team, three game female tournament defeating Cayman’s National Under-18s for a third consecutive day in a 65-53 victory. Cayman’s best game was a 67-66 overtime loss Friday.

“The girls’ squad played their first international competition against an experienced Port Arthur team,” said Head Coach Cory McGee. “Cayman made every game exciting and very competitive, pushing a game to overtime. The future is looking very bright with our younger squad developing at a rapid pace.”

The tournament’s Most Valuable Female Player Kassandra Chavez scored 23 points while dishing five assists. In the loss, Cayman’s Oneissha Cayasso scored 19 points while grabbing eight rebounds.

(Photo: CIBA)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: