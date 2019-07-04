Cayman Islands Boxing Association presents Elite Marble & Granite’s ‘Fight Night 5’

Amateur boxing returned in a big way Saturday (29 June) as the Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) topped Trinidad & Tobago Boxing Association (TTBO) at Elite Marble & Granite’s ‘Fight Night 5’ held at the D. Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym.

Overall, CIBA scored four of six wins including victories from all three boxers – Leah Lajat, Jaden Eccelston and Hepseba Angel – making their amateur debuts. Cayman’s two marquee boxers – defending two-time Light Flyweight Caribbean champion Brandy Barnes and former Caribbean gold medalist Alexander Smith – would fall in the evening’s feature fights.

