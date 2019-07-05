Swimming: Barrowman tops for Cayman at 2019 CCCAN Championships

13-year-old Harper Barrowman led the way for the Cayman Islands in the pool winning three medals at the 2019 Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation Championships (CCCAN) held at the Barbados Aquatic Centre 28 June to 3 July.

The Seven Mile Swimmer standout clocked person bests in three events en route to three medals including the team’s only gold in the Girls 11-12 200-metre freestyle with a time of 2:14.60, as well as a bronze in both the 400 freestyle (4:44.80) and the 100-metre butterfly (1:09.63).

“The kids did a fantastic job representing Cayman as always,” said Coach Kirk Ermels. “We had a mix of both older, experienced swimmers and young kids just getting going. I’m really impressed with how well they came together as a team in a short amount of time, and continued to wear our Cayman colors with pride throughout the week.”

Also winning bronze was Seven Mile teammate Kaitlyn Sullivan who equaled her personal best in the Girls 11-12 200-metre breaststroke clocking 2:55.86.

In the Boys 18+ age division, Alex Dakers won bronze in the 1500-metre freestyle with a time of 16.49.16.

“A lot of our older kids are going on to larger meets at the end of the season, so they posted some great results for this point of the year,” said Ermels. “We should be seeing some fantastic swims out of them next month.”

“The younger kids took advantage of the opportunities in front of them and just had a blast racing. What a great experience for them.”

Overall, Cayman finished 16th overall out of 26 nations in competition.

This year’s team included Will Sellars (SMS), Corey Frederick-Westerborg (SSC), Kaitlyn Sullivan (SMS),

Stephanie Royston (SSC), Harper Barrowman (SMS), Stefano Bonati (CBAC), Sarah Jackson (SSC), Alex Dakers (SSC) Lauren Hew (FSU), Zachary Moore (SSC) and Jake Bailey (SSC).

View all the results here.

