Cayman Islands weather forecast 30-31 July

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers are expected overnight as patches low level cloudiness moves off of eastern Cuba and into our area. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers and thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning showers and thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F with a heat index of 105°F. Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 9:01 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 3:12 a.m. High 8:25 a.m. Low 2:57 p.m. High 9:37 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:01 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:02 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: increase in cloudiness and shower activity from Thursday morning as a tropical wave moves into the Northwest Caribbean.

