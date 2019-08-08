Cayman Islands weather forecast 7-8 August

SYNOPSIS:

An upper level trough over the northwest Caribbean may support isolated showers and possible thunder across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours. Further east, a tropical wave nearing Jamaica will move into our area from tonight. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area, which are moving towards the west.

FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F with a heat index of 109 degrees F. Winds will beeast to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 4:45 p.m. Low 10:48 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 4:06 a.m. Low 10:57 a.m. High 6:00 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:57 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:05 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for an increase in cloudiness and showers from Thursday morning as a tropical wave approaches the Cayman area.

