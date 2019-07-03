Golf: Cayman tied for Hoerman Cup lead at 63rd Caribbean Amateur Champs

The defending Caribbean amateur golf champions are off to a strong start in the Dominican Republic at the 63rd Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the Links Course on the Casa de Campo.

After one round on the par 71 course, the Cayman Islands men’s team are tied for first overall with the host nation Dominican Republic in the Hoerman Cup team standings shooting +10 based on the top four of six individual scores.

National champion Andrew Jarvis leads 42 male golfers in the individual standings shooting -3 (68) on day one. Payten Wight (T2, E) Justin Hastings (T17, +5) Aaron Jarvis (T22nd, +7) Cameron Leitch (T31, +9) and Barry Daly (T33rd, +10) round out the Hoerman Cup individual scores.

“I am very happy with my round today, it went really well,” said Jarvis. “The team came out and played extremely well. We are sitting really nice going into tomorrow and the rest of the tournament.

In the George Teale Trophy team standings, Cayman’s women sit in seventh overall. Holly McLean leads the way tied for fifth overall individually shooting +3 (74), while Lauren Needham is tied for 21st with an opening round +15 (86). View all the results here. (Photo: CIGA)

