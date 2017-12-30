Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
2017 Year in Review: Sports in Cayman for November and December

December 29, 2017
Jordan Armenise
November and December saw plenty of action starting with Maureen Hall being named Netball’s new technical director. Alfredo Whittaker elected Cayman Islands Football Association President, while Steve Speirs captured his fourth Cayman Islands Marathon. The first ever NCAA basketball tournament the ‘Cayman Islands Classic’ hit the brand new John Gray Gymnasium, while Allena Rankine sailed to 19th overall in the girls laser radial at the 2017 Youth World Sailing Championships. Cayman’s amateur boxers finished the year with three gold medals at the Caribbean Championships. It’s the final year in review for sports in Cayman in 2017!

