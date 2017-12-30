Church leader responds to gospel concert controversy

One local church leader is today defending Sunday’s gospel concert. Church of God Chapel George Town Pastor Alson Ebanks says it should go on as planned despite calls to scrap the event due what some are saying is a double-standard with the music and dancing law. The controversy started earlier this week when it came to light this government-sponsored concert is scheduled for Sunday the same day many businesses had to ditch their New Year’s Eve plans due to the law which bans live music and dancing on Sundays. But Minister Alson Ebanks said it’s important to take into consideration the context of the law. He said, ” With reference to the law, context is vitally important. And I would suspect that the framers of this law because of the cultural contexts of out islands would have excluded religious celebrations from their prohibitions when they drafted this legislation.” Pastor Ebanks says some of the money is going to a food bank. The only premises exempt from the law are cinemas, premises used for dramatic entertainment, areas in hotels not open to the general public and town halls.Other than that the law applies to all premises where there is a charge for admission where food or refreshment is supplied for a charge or which are licensed under the Liquor Licensing Board.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

