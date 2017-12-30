Single-car crash near ORIA

Police and emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a single-car collision near the Owen Roberts International Airport.

Details are limited, but Cayman 27 understands two people were involved in the crash that occurred around 5:40 p.m. near Dorcy Drive and Industrial Way, in the vicinity of Foster’s Distribution Centre.

Cayman 27 understands a white Mercedes Benz crashed into the airport long-term parking fence. It also knocked down power lines in the area.

The road is currently blocked off and CUC employees are on the scene working on the downed lines.

The condition of those involved is not known at this point.

We will update this developing story as details come to hand. Do check back for more and tune in Tuesday (2 January) at 6 p.m. for our full newscast.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

