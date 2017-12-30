Dept. of Agriculture document confirms Sugar Glider euthanised

The Sugar Glider smuggled into the Cayman Islands earlier this year was euthanised.

Responding to a Cayman 27 Freedom of Information request, the Department of Agriculture released a redacted report confirming the animal was put down on 8 June.

That’s one day after it was discovered on an inbound Cayman Airways flight.

Passengers Sabrina Walton and Jimel McLean have been charged in the matter and are due to return to court next year.

Mr. McLean is the son of East End MLA, Arden McLean.

Click here to view the document released by the DOA to Cayman 27.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

