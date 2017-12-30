Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Dept. of Agriculture document confirms Sugar Glider euthanised

December 29, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The Sugar Glider smuggled into the Cayman Islands earlier this year was euthanised. 

Responding to a Cayman 27 Freedom of Information request, the Department of Agriculture released a redacted report confirming the animal was put down on 8 June. 

That’s one day after it was discovered on an inbound Cayman Airways flight. 

 

Passengers Sabrina Walton and Jimel McLean have been charged in the matter and are due to return to court next year.

Mr. McLean is the son of East End MLA, Arden McLean. 

Click here to view the document released by the DOA to Cayman 27.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Eclipse Christmas
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: