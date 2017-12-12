Disability accessible check-in counters included at new ORIA ticketing area

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) told Cayman 27 disability access features are incorporated in its newly-opened ticketing area.

Airports Authority CEO Albert Anderson said the new airport took wheelchair accessibility to account with one simple, but much-appreciated feature built in to the check-in counter itself.

“The regular counter height is for those of us who are not disabled but we also were very careful to install the lower counter height for people who may be in wheelchairs or not able to reach the higher counter, so that was a big consideration for us in the design phase,” said Mr. Anderson.

He said the airport is also adding signage to highlight its accessible amenities, these will include braille signs for the restrooms.

