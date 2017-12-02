Flow – Double Data Christmas
Sports

Stories of the 15th Cayman Islands Marathon

December 1, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

At the 15th Cayman Islands Marathon Sunday 3rd December, everyone has a story to tell. From birthdays to weddings, adversity to injuries, we hear from runners all around the world who tell us why they’ve decided to run in this Sunday’s marathon.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to our story:

  • Russell Crumpler, British Virgin Islands – an avid runner evacuated to Grand Cayman after Hurricane Irma.
  • Nadine Jones, Grand Cayman,  – encouraged her husband to begin running, now on his 5th marathon, she joins him Sunday for her first.
  • Wendy Cluley, Austin, Texas – booked a ‘baby moon’ trip to Grand Cayman with her husband, travel agent discovered the marathon and they signed up.
  • Brittany Kahl & Adam Kremers, Denver, Colorado – getting married in Grand Cayman just two days after the marathon on December 5th.
  • Bart Forsyth, Arlington, Virginia – celebrating his 40th birthday the day of the marathon.
  • Andrea Kovach, Naperville, Illinois – 2007 Women’s Full Marathon winner, recovering from an October ankle surgery, she’ll be participating in the marathon relay.
  • Yvonne Carter, Baltimore, Maryland – recovering from a torn calf earlier in the year, she’ll be running in her 3rd marathon of 2017.
  • Kristina Buckeridge, Grand Cayman – running in her first marathon after struggling with weight issues.
  • Charmane Dalhouse, Grand Cayman – lost 48 pounds and overcame health issues, inspired by her daughter Chambria.
  • Katie Hall, Grand Cayman – raising funds for Brain Cancer research after a friend had an ‘egg-sized’ brain tumor removed,  will run in an ‘egg costume’.
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: