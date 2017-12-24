Two injured in Christmas Eve crash

Two men are hospitalised today (December 24) after a single car collision early this morning in North Side. An RCIPS statement issued today said, just passed 1:30 a.m., police, fire and emergency personnel responded to a collision in the vicinity of Rossini street. The vehicle had overturned and caught fire. The driver and passenger, both males, were ejected from the vehicle. The fire was later extinguished. The men were taken to hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. However, the passenger has serious injuries to his ear. We will have more on this story as information comes to hand.

