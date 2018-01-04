Queen’s Honourees announced, special ceremony planned for Dr Hrudey

The Queen’s honor awards recipients have been announced and Caymanians Olive Miller, Betty Baraud, and Dr. Bill Hrudy were selected for this year’s awards for their contributions to the Cayman Islands respectively.

Dr Hrudey, a retired surgeon, has been made a member of the British Empire for promoting science in Cayman originally from Canada Dr Hrudey moved to Cayman in 1997 after a successful medical career over that time he also built Cayman’s very first observatory. He said,” I am just so delighted particularly that it recognizes the efforts that we have made here at UCCI to promote stem topics.”

Dr Hrudey has also been integral in the launch of the science fair that started in 2006 with the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman. He has elected to receive his award early because of ill health. The ceremony is planned for tomorrow (4 January) at Governor’s House.

