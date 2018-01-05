Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Sibling rivalry: Jervis brothers bond through squash

January 4, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Julian Jervis, a junior at George Washington University says he’s still on the mend after suffering a broken foot at August’s Caribbean Squash Championships. The former junior Caribbean champion says sitting on the sidelines has been a challenge.

“It’s just really hard just watching myself go down the ladder coming in expecting to play 6th (ranking), and having my name default all the way down to 12th on the the ladder and having to work my way up, I’m still working my way up.”

The 20-year-old suffered the fracture when he stumbled on a rock prior to a match at the yearly regional tournament, leaving sidelined for the both the remainder of the tournament and the beginning of his collegiate season.

“Definitely training with a new squad and having to sit out everyday, I still have to be at training but sitting out not being able to play had definitely been the hardest thing.”

In his recovery, Jervis hit the court this summer with his 13-year-old brother Jace, an emerging junior squash player in the region. Julian says the added time spent together on the court has strengthened their relationship.

“It’s definitely been a big help because I know mentally when I come home I’m kind of like his mentor in a way or his coach, so it helps that I have that in the back of my mind that I have him to come back and train with.”

For the Jervis family, Jace says the game of squash is a rite of passage.

“My dad just grew up playing it, so I don’t know, I think the genes passed it on.”

Big brother Julian sees a promising future in the sport for his younger sibling.

“Unlimited potential. I honestly think he is 10 times better at his age than I was, he’s a lot more athletic, a lot more talented than I am. I believe the sky is the limit for him.

Words any little brother longs to hear.

“It means the world to me because I look up to him and I always want to be like him” says Jace.

 

It’s a sibling rivalry with a lifetime of matches ahead.

