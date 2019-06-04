Tomlinson Furniture
Let's Talk Sports Sports

Let’s Talk Sports: National Ball Hockey head to the World Championships

June 3, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands National Men’s Ball Hockey team are headed to Slovakia for the International Ball Hockey World Championship from 14-22 June. This is the team’s eighth time participating in the tournament, winning an all-time best silver in 2015 competing in the B-Division finals.

We meet the team and preview the tournament with captain Eric Armstrong.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Father’s Day
%d bloggers like this: