Freshman lessons: Catching up with Pearl Morgan

January 3, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Just over one year ago, Bodden Town’s Pearl Morgan, originally a high jumper and 60-meter sprinter, walked onto the Central Methodist campus in Fayette, Missouri for the first time.

“When I got there, my coach put me in different events, and then I transitioned to the 400 meters and that’s where I stuck.”

Just a few weeks into the season, the mid-distance sprinter saw her times drop.

“I would run 1:01, then it dropped to 59 seconds, then it dropped to 58, then it dropped to 57.”

However, the strong start would come to a halt just weeks into the season. In a freak accident, Morgan would injure her ankle, losing her balance and stumbling after her foot fell asleep. The misstep would cost her a large chunk of her freshman season.

“Just watching everybody run when I know I can run with them especially for the 4×400 meters, it was depressing to be honest.”

Morgan would persevere, returning to place 2nd in the women’s 400 meters at the Heart of American Athletic Conference (HAAC) Championships. The 19-year-old says the time off gave her a fresh perspective.

“Just having that time to focus on academics and forget about track was revealing.”

Now a sophomore, Morgan is enrolled in education and hopes to become a teacher after graduation. She is also a youth leader at Bodden Town Church, where there’s no shortage of questions from young parishioners.

“They always ask me if I’m doing a lot of partying.”

Her response is something every parent dreams of hearing.

“I tell myself don’t do what my mother wouldn’t do.”

It was a year that saw this future teacher become a little wiser as a student-athlete.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

