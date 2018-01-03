Sports

Walton courted by several top US programmes

January 2, 2018
Kevin Morales
Cayman’s quarter-mile record holder is getting recruiting interest from some of the top college programmes in the United States.

Jamal Walton in 2017 ran the fastest 400-metre time of any US high school athlete when he clocked a 44.99 at the Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championships.

Times like that have led to some big programmes hoping to land him in college. He’s taken recruiting visits to the University of Oregon, Arizona State University, the University of Texas, University of Miami and Louisiana State University, to name a few.

Those are perennial powers in the US college track and field scene.

Walton, however, is yet to announce where he’ll compete in college. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience.

