Woman appears in court on deception charges

A woman appeared in court on Friday (29 June) to face two charges of obtaining property by deception.

Judith Douglas was denied bail and was remanded into custody today after making her initial court appearance.

She is accused of accepting payments for items which she then refused to turn over.

The total amount of money obtained was just over CI $4000. The 52-year-old George Town resident is already facing charges of obtaining property worth almost $2 million.

She will appear in court on the 5 July.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

