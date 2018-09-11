Tomlinson Furniture
Round One: Elite Marble & Granite CIDA Premier League

September 11, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Here’s a look at Round One of the Cayman Islands Darts Association’s Premier League, brought to you by Elite Marble & Granite!

Week One results:

Alizon Agcon def Cliff Weeks (6-1)
Paul Anglin def Neville Parker (6-4)
Richard Campbell def Rodan Asuncion (6-0)
Earl Smith def Hank Ebanks (6-4)
Kruse Smith tied Paul Anglin (5-5)
 
Here are your Week Two match ups:
 
Alizon Agcon vs  Paul Anglin
Richard Campbell vs Neville Parker
Eddie Ballantyne vs Rodan Asuncion
Earl Smith vs Cliff Weeks
Kruse Smith vs Hank Ebanks
Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

