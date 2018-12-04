IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
Parade of Lights – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
CNB Athlete of the Week Let's Talk Sports Sports

CNB Athlete of the Week: Kayla Bradley, Football

December 4, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

13-year old Cayman International School’s Kayla Bradley had a big year on the pitch!

Bradley played a key role in Cayman’s Under-15 Girls national football squad at the 2018 CONCACAF Under-15 Girls Championships.

This fall, the national team wing helped CIS reach the finals of the 2018 Football Fest in Bahamas with 5 goals. Later in the year, Bradley won MVP honors in CIS’s win in the Under-18 Private School Association Football tournament with two goals.

Bradley saved her best for last in the Dart Under-14 Inter School League finals. After scoring 5 goals and assisting on many others, Bradley and the CIS went undefeated with 7 wins and 49 goals on the season, conceding only 6 for the year to take top spot.

Help us congratulate Kayla, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Christmas
BritCay
AI – Christmas
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: