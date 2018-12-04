CNB Athlete of the Week: Kayla Bradley, Football

13-year old Cayman International School’s Kayla Bradley had a big year on the pitch!

Bradley played a key role in Cayman’s Under-15 Girls national football squad at the 2018 CONCACAF Under-15 Girls Championships.

This fall, the national team wing helped CIS reach the finals of the 2018 Football Fest in Bahamas with 5 goals. Later in the year, Bradley won MVP honors in CIS’s win in the Under-18 Private School Association Football tournament with two goals.

Bradley saved her best for last in the Dart Under-14 Inter School League finals. After scoring 5 goals and assisting on many others, Bradley and the CIS went undefeated with 7 wins and 49 goals on the season, conceding only 6 for the year to take top spot.

Help us congratulate Kayla, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!

