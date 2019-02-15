Opposition queries port $$: Kirkconnell defends funding

A response from the Deputy Premier Thursday (14 February.)

It comes after claims from the Opposition that government loans will be used to finance the cruise berthing facility.

In the response, Thursday Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, who has responsibility for tourism, refuted those claims.

He once again stated that it will be financing from the cruise lines that will fund the project.

The deputy premier believes cruise tourism numbers will double once the piers are operational.

What is being called the “Design, build, finance, maintain model” is expected to not require any government loans or bonds.

Minister Kirkconnell went on to say “construction, which includes the expansion of the cargo port will be paid for by the cruise lines using the passenger fees which would otherwise have been used for ferrying passengers to and from the cruise ships.”

