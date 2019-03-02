Athletics: Brown sets new NAIA Championships record

18-year old Rasheem Brown continued his freshman tear Friday (1 March) at the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Indoor Track and Field Championships held at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota.

Entering as the nation’s top 60-metre hurdler for the indoor season, Brown set a new personal best as well as breaking his own Milligan College record, while setting a new NAIA Championships record with a preliminary time of 7.85 seconds.

The previous NAIA Indoor Championships record of 7.93 has been held by Virgil Mitchell of Doane, Nebraska since 2009. The Caymanian hurdler finished first overall and will advanced to Saturday’s finals.

In January, Brown set the previous Milligan College best of 7.88 at the East Tennessee State University Track & Field Invitational. In February, Brown continued his string of strong performances with a new Appalachian American Conference (AAC) Championships record of 7.96 seconds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

