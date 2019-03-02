IDG
Baseball: PWC knocks off Vigoro in Little League opener

March 2, 2019
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Little League (CILL) made it’s return to the diamond 22-23 February at the Field of Dreams.

In AAA action Saturday, our game of the week saw PWC defeat Vigoro 6-1.

“We played excellent,” said PWC Head Coach Alex McCallister. “It was a good game, good pitching, good defense, we were lucky to come out on top tonight.”

Pony Division
 
Emmanuel Scott’s game winning RBI in the bottom of the fourth to help Cayman Water defeat Dart 5-4 victory. In the loss, Nathan Miller hit his first home run of the season, while driving in three runs.
 
Matthew Bonikowski hit two home runs as Harneys defeated Deloitte 9-6. In the loss, Rogan O’Connell hit his first home run of the season.
 
Niqwon Forbes drove in two runs as Burger King defeated SMP Partners 3-0.
 
Single-A
 
Rogan O’Connell hit his first home run of the season as Digicel defeated team Butterfield (score unavailable). In the loss, Butterfield’s John Heffernan had a solid start on the mound.
 
KPMG’s Lucas Jackson hit a grand slam  in a 9-5 loss to Crighton Properties.
 
Double-A
 
Encompass defeated GCM 14-12 to open the Double-A season.  Encompass’ Brodie McComb had a stellar performance on the mound in relief, surrendering just one earned run over two innings.
