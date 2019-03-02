Rugby: Girls U19 place seventh at Vegas Invitational

What a difference a year makes.

After finishing 25th as the 2018 Shield winners of the Vegas Sevens Invitational in their international debut, Cayman Rugby’s National Under-19 Girls Sevens squad skyrocketed to the top-tier of the tournament’s elimination rounds Friday (1 March) finishing seventh overall.

Cayman opened the qualifying stage Thursday (28 February) with a 28-0 win against Los Alamos of the United States. They followed with another shutout, this time a 26-0 against Americans Shawnigan Lake. In Game three, Cayman would face USA South in what was described by coaches as a ‘controversial’ game. After leading 12-10 deep into the final moments, the referee extended the game for an irregular four-plus minutes of extra time, giving the Americans enough time to score winner in a 15-12 final.

On Friday, Cayman would gain some good fortune, however, being selected as the top ‘runner-up’ for promotion to the top-level ‘Cup’ playoffs where they would face Utah Friday (1 March) in the quarterfinals.

They’d lose 35-0 to the Utahns, but would solidify a top-ten spot with a 24-10 win over USA South in their second and final match up of the tournament.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

