Football: Elite Sports Club edge Roma United for women’s President’s Cup

A lone second half goal was all Elite Sports Club needed in a 1-0 defeat of Roma United to win the 2018/19 President’s Cup.

In the 60th minute, Elite’s Ethana Villalobos one-timed a Shanice Monteith cross past Roma keeper Sophie Roberts for the game’s lone goal.

Late in the second half, Roma’s Kalpana Rai worked a give-and-go to perfection, beating the Elite defender Shannelle Bennett but scuffing the wide open chance out of bounds.

“I think it was good but it could have been better,” said Villalobod. “We could have pushed more and given more effort. Our coach said we needed to score before the game was finished, so we did.”

Elite (4-4-0) are second in the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Women’s standings, trailing Scholars International (5-3-0) by two points.

