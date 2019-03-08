Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Football: Elite Sports Club edge Roma United for women’s President’s Cup

March 7, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

A lone second half goal was all Elite Sports Club needed in a 1-0 defeat of Roma United to win the 2018/19 President’s Cup.

In the 60th minute, Elite’s Ethana Villalobos one-timed a Shanice Monteith cross past Roma keeper Sophie Roberts for the game’s lone goal.

Late in the second half, Roma’s Kalpana Rai worked a give-and-go to perfection, beating the Elite defender Shannelle Bennett but scuffing the wide open chance out of bounds.

“I think it was good but it could have been better,” said Villalobod.  “We could have pushed more and given more effort. Our coach said we needed to score before the game was finished, so we did.”

Elite (4-4-0) are second in the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Women’s standings, trailing Scholars International (5-3-0) by two points.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: