Football: Second half surge nets Academy Sports Club first President’s Cup

March 7, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Two unanswered second half goals netted Academy Sports Club their first Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) President’s Cup with a 2-1 victory over Roma United.

In the 18th minute, Roma United’s Jorel Bellafonte paced through the Academy midfield, striking a cross past outstretched keeper Rhon Royer to open the scoring.

In the second half, a Jammeal Seymour through-ball found striker Mark Ebanks on pace who buried the equalizer past Roma keeper Shakur Welcome for a 1-1 tie.

Academy’s second half adjustments would pay off again. In the 73rd minute, Lucas Christian found a streaking Ebanks, now moved to wing, who threaded a bouncing cross into the box and onto the foot of Seymour for the winner.

“We started off slow in the first half,” said Ebanks. “We had chances, but we didn’t put them away. Second half, coach had a good talk with us. We got our head into the game, creating more chances, and we were able to score two goals.”

The President’s Cup win, along with their Premier League record (8-4-0) maintains the club undefeated 2018/19 season. They trailed second place Bodden Town (9-2-1) and first place Scholars International (9-2-1). They’ll face Scholars Sunday (17 March) in the final round of the CPL regular season before the start of the newly formed CIFA Challenge Cup.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

