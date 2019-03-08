Football: Second half surge nets Academy Sports Club first President’s Cup

Two unanswered second half goals netted Academy Sports Club their first Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) President’s Cup with a 2-1 victory over Roma United.

In the 18th minute, Roma United’s Jorel Bellafonte paced through the Academy midfield, striking a cross past outstretched keeper Rhon Royer to open the scoring.

In the second half, a Jammeal Seymour through-ball found striker Mark Ebanks on pace who buried the equalizer past Roma keeper Shakur Welcome for a 1-1 tie.

Academy’s second half adjustments would pay off again. In the 73rd minute, Lucas Christian found a streaking Ebanks, now moved to wing, who threaded a bouncing cross into the box and onto the foot of Seymour for the winner.

“We started off slow in the first half,” said Ebanks. “We had chances, but we didn’t put them away. Second half, coach had a good talk with us. We got our head into the game, creating more chances, and we were able to score two goals.”

The President’s Cup win, along with their Premier League record (8-4-0) maintains the club undefeated 2018/19 season. They trailed second place Bodden Town (9-2-1) and first place Scholars International (9-2-1). They’ll face Scholars Sunday (17 March) in the final round of the CPL regular season before the start of the newly formed CIFA Challenge Cup.

