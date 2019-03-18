Special Olympics athletes land ten medals to open World Summer Games

Cayman’s Special Olympics athletes came out of the gate fast and furious this weekend (14-17 March) winning ten medals over four days of competition at the 2019 World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

31-year old Tessa Terry won Cayman’s first gold medal of the games, topping the women’s 200-metre dash in a time of 43.84 seconds.

Cayman also won double silver on the track courtesy of 17-year old Chelsea Frederick. The field specialist threw 10.49 metres in the shot put, while launching the mini javelin 15.53m for two medals.

16-year old Julius Smith provided Cayman’s fourth medal in track & field. Running in the 1500-metres, Smith clocked in at 5:08.55 to win bronze.

Competing in her third World Games, 23-year old Kanza Bodden and unified partner Jennifer Powell won silver in Division Three of the 1500-metre Unified Open Water event with a time of 43.52. Also swimming in the 1500-metre Unified Open Water was 12-year old Rasheed Lawrence alongside unified partner Lee Hart in Division Two. The duo clocked a 30:42.00 to win bronze.

Over in the pool, 17-year old Keanu McKenzie took back to back medals in the individual medley. Competing in his second games, McKenzie repeated as a silver medalist in the 100-metre IM clocking in at 1:26.40. McKenzie followed that with a bronze in the 200 IM with a time of 3:16.33.

Cayman also got two medals in the pool from 15-year old Dayana Powery, who won silver in the 100 IM with a time of 1:56.35 and bronze in the 200 freestyle clocking in at 3:58.14.

Unified Basketball advanced to the medal round after finishing with a record of three wins and one loss. Cayman knocked off Iraq 14 – 13, Algeria 27 – 16, and Namibia 22 – 12, losing to Bharat 39-27.

In total, Cayman has one gold, five silver, and four bronze medals. The Special Olympics World Summer Games continue until Thursday 21 April.

View all the results from the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games here.

