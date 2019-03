With International Women’s Day on the horizon, the focus of this month’s edition of the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) Lifelong Learning series was on leadership and women.

Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with UCCI President and CEO Dr. Stacy McAfee ahead of her inauguration to discuss her plans ahead as UCCI’s first female President and CEO.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print