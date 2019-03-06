IDG
Cull 28: Results show Lionfish on the rise

March 5, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Results from the first Cayman United Lionfish League (CULL) tournament of 2019 show the invasive species is on the rise.
Over the weekend, seven teams turned in a total of 461 lionfish, almost doubling the amount from the previous tournament.
These numbers further bolster anecdotal evidence that the invasive predator is making a Cayman comeback.
Now the big fish category also recorded larger lionfish than in recent culls.

The three biggest fish were among the largest cull winners in years.
Cayman 27’s own Joe Avary and his bff Drew McArthur came through with a grand slam at the cull taking first place in all four categories – with their team, Warhammer Maneuver.

CULL #28 Results

Smallest Lionfish
1st: Warhammer Maneuver 20mm
2nd Green Water 48 mm
3rd Green Water 52 mm

Biggest Lionfish
1st Warhammer Maneuver 316 mm
2nd Warhammer Maneuver 313 mm
3rd Turtle Divers 307 mm

Most Weight:
1st Warhammer Maneuver 16.4 Kg/culler
2nd I-Dive 13.5 Kg/culler
3rd Turtle Divers 7.3 Kg/culler

Most Lionfish:
1st Warhammer Maneuver 55/culler
2nd Green Water 47.5/culler
3rd I-Dive 38/culler

