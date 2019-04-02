Athletics: Gordon second Cayman-born athlete to win Class 1 ‘Champs’ title

Kingston College high jumper Louis Gordon became just the second Cayman-born athlete to win a Class 1 individual title Saturday (30 March) at the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Grace Kennedy Boys & Girls Championships Athletics Championships held 26-30 March at the National Stadium in Jamaica.

The 18-year old won the Class 1 Boys 16-19 High Jump clearing a height of 2.11-metres. Kingston College went onto win an all-time champs best 32nd Boys title with a meet record 395.50 points, defeating reigning champion Calabar High by a margin of 82.50. This was Kingston College’s first ISSA Boys Champs victory in 10 years, knocking off the Jamaican powerhouse who had previously won the last seven. Edwin Allen High claimed their sixth straight women’s title.

“Winning my first gold medal at champs is such a great feeling,” said Gordon. “Everything I worked for the past two years, coming from a bronze to a gold is such an amazing feeling. Winning champs overall with my high school Kingston College is also a great achievement. With CARIFTA and Penn Relays coming up, the best is yet to come.”

Gordon joins former Calabar High standout Jorel Bellafonte of Bodden Town as the only two Cayman-born athletes to ever win an individual Class 1 event at the ISSA Athletics Championships. In March, Gordon became the top high jumper in Jamaica with a new personal best of 2.13-metres.

The former Clifton Hunter High School student will aim to medal for the first time in his last CARIFTA Games 20-22 April at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in Grand Cayman.

(Photo: Yardie Sports)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

