Football: Cayman in top group of CONCACAF Nations C-League

Cayman will aim for a quick promotion after a somewhat favourable draw Wednesday (March 29) in the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League draw held in Las Vegas’ Chelsea Theatre.

The Cayman Islands drew 25th ranked Barbados (1-0-3), 27th ranked U.S Virgin Islands (1-0-3) and 34th ranked Saint Martin (0-0-4) in the Group A of Nations League C. Upon completion of the round robin, the top four teams from each group in both Nations League B & C earn promotion to Nations League A & B the following season, while the bottom four teams from each group in Nations League A and B are relegated to B and C.

Group winners from League A go to a knockout round to crown the first CONCACAF Nations League champion.

The Cayman Islands, who finished 29th overall out of 34 teams in the qualification stage, suffered away losses to both Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, as well as a scoreless home draw to St. Lucia and a 2-1 loss to Montserrat.

Exact dates for group play have not been determined, although play is tentatively set to begin in September.

View the entire draw below:

(Photo: CONCACAF)

