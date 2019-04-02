Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Athletics: Wray sets top NAIA mark breaking own school record

April 1, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) freshman Shalysa Wray went a best time Saturday (30 March) in the women’s 400-metres, while clocking a fourth National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Championships qualifying time at the University of Southern Mississippi Invitational.

After setting a new school record at last month’s Louisiana Classics, the 19-year old clocked a NAIA best 55.27 seconds in the 400-meters, besting her school record for third place overall. Wray also set a new personal best in the 200-meters with a time of 24.81 second to finish first overall and qualifying her for the May’s NAIA Outdoor Athletics Championships.

“I felt much stronger this weekend,” said Wray. “In the 200, I felt that I could have run faster. I didn’t go out there expecting to run a best personal best, but I did so I am quite happy about that. I know by conference or nationals, I’ll be able to run another PB in the 400 and the 200 so I’ll be looking forward to those.”

Wray has now qualified in four events for the NAIA Outdoor Athletics Championships; the 400-and 200-metre, as well as the 4×100-and 4x400m relays.

 

