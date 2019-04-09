Tomlinson Furniture
ORIA runway expansion should begin summer

April 8, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read

The tendering process for the multi-million dollar runway expansion project at the Owen Roberts International Airport is nearing its end. Recently Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) Chief Executive Officer Albert Anderson sat down with Cayman 27 to discuss the runway project.

Mr. Anderson said they should have a contract in place to commence construction not just for the runway, but its surrounding landscape by June. “Hopefully, work will start in July or early August,” said Mr. Anderson.

Under the project, an additional 900 ft will be added to the current 7,000 ft long runway. “That will give us more runway for takeoff, it does not impact landing because typically you need more pavement for taking off then you do for landing. The strengthening is required to continue to manage the landing and the taking off of the triple 7 aircraft which is larger than any other plane that lands here. So that means resurfacing the entire runway,” said Mr. Anderson.

According to Mr. Anderson, the expansion will allow more plane parking along with other enhancements.

“We will expand the apron so that we can park another two of the 737 type aircraft, some other works involved a paved perimeter road which is a regulatory requirement, fill in the ponds at the end of the runway to eliminate as much wildlife as possible which is also a regulatory requirement,” said Mr. Anderson.

We reached out to CIAA for the exact price on the project, we have yet to hear back.







