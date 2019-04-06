Save Barkers group call attention to beach issue at Glass House

If you were driving down Elgin Avenue on Friday (5 April) chances are you might have seen some Save Barkers banners outside the Glass House.

Those behind the Save Barkers movement planted the banners to draw attention to their cause calling for the beach to remain untouched.

Calico Jack’s owner Handel Whittaker, backed by the Dart group, had applied to remove 400 acres of turtle grass and construct a 300-foot, t-shaped dock in the area.

Cabinet sent the application back to the Department of Environment for consultation.

