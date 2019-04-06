Tomlinson Furniture
Save Barkers group call attention to beach issue at Glass House

April 5, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
If you were driving down Elgin Avenue on Friday (5 April) chances are you might have seen some Save Barkers banners outside the Glass House.
Those behind the Save Barkers movement planted the banners to draw attention to their cause calling for the beach to remain untouched.
Calico Jack’s owner Handel Whittaker, backed by the Dart group, had applied to remove 400 acres of turtle grass and construct a 300-foot, t-shaped dock in the area.
Cabinet sent the application back to the Department of Environment for consultation.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

