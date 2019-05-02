Badgers pull out of Cayman Classic; field appears set

One of the most celebrated U.S. college basketball programs says thanks but no thanks to the Cayman Classic.

The Wisconsin Badgers were among the eight teams expected to tip off in Cayman in November for the Classic, a preseason college basketball tournament. The Badgers, however, have since pulled out of the tournament and media in the US report it’s due to a supposed lack of competition.

Wisconsin’s programme has been among the country’s best over the past decade. The Badgers advanced to the National Championship game in 2015 and have advanced to the sweet 16 in seven out of the last 11 seasons. Badgers athletics officials have not confirmed why the team pulled out.

The Cayman Classic over its two years has included highly ranked teams like 12th-ranked Cincinnati in 2017 and 16th-ranked Clemson last year.

Cayman Classic CEO Joe Wright says the tournament has found a replacement.He declined to say which team it is but did say tournament organisers plan to hold a press conference 7 May along with government to announce the field.

SB Nation, however, has already published an unofficial list of which teams will tip off in November at the John Gray High School gymnasium. They include Colorado State, George Mason University, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Old Dominion, South Florida, Washington State and Loyola Chicago.

