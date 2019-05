Cayman’s 100-metres record holder over the weekend flew to his top time of this young outdoor season.

Two-time Olympian Kemar Hyman placed second over the weekend at the University of Florida’s Tom Jones Memorial meet.

Running unattached, Hyman finished in 10.10 seconds, finishing only behind Gators’ sophomore and Japanese standout Hakim Sani Brown.

Hyman’s previous outdoor season’s best was 10.20.

