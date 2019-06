Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Shantelle Young to talk about the upcoming fundraiser for 4 year old Martisah Sinclair, who was diagnosed with Leukemia. The even will take place at Camana Bay Cinema on Saturday June 22nd at 1:00PM. Tickets are $25 per person, and the movie being shown is Toy Story 4.

