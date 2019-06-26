Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Mr. Justin Szigeti, Senior Designer for IDG to talk about what IDG offers and what you can find at their booth at the upcoming Cayman 27 Builder’s Expo, Friday, June 28th and Saturday, June 29th at the ARC at Camana Bay.
Cayman Now: IDG
June 26, 2019
1 Min Read
